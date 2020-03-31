'7 Shillong Markaz Members Who Attended Tablighi Jamaat Event Didn't Return to Meghalaya'

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Meghalaya Police on Tuesday said that seven members of Shillong Markaz, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin, have not returned to the state.Out of these seven members, five are currently in Delhi and two are in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow."Officials of Meghalaya Police had also contacted seven members of Shillong Markaz and they confirmed that they have not returned to Meghalaya," police said in a press statement.The presence of these members in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh has been conveyed to the police officials of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, police added.Several people who had participated in the religious gathering in Delhi tested positive for the coronavirus.Six persons from Telangana who attended a religious gathering at the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters, or the Markaz, from March 13 to 15 in Nizamuddin, have died of coronavirus, Telangana Chief Minister's office (CMO) said on Monday. (ANI)

