71,000 Labourers Have Registered So Far to Go Back to Their Native Places, Says Goa CM

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 4 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday informed that 71,000 labourers have registered themselves so far to go back to their native places in other states."Total 71,000 labourers have registered themselves so far to go back to their native places in other states. We are speaking to Railway Ministry in this regard," Sawant said. The Chief Minister said that the state government welcomes the decision of the third lockdown in the country. Goa is under the green zone. "As per the Central government's guidelines, we will implement the third lockdown in the state till May 17," he said.All shops and establishments except essentials will have to close after 7 pm. No movement of people is allowed after 7 pm till the next day at 7 am. Only emergency services are allowed, he said. The Chief Minister said, all Goans who want to enter the state can come in at 8 am, 12 noon and 8 pm. They will be sent for quarantine facility of one day and then will go through 14 days home quarantine. All the Goans who come from outside the state will have to go through institutional quarantine for a minimum of one or two days."However, all people from outside the state are not allowed to come in the state except for those who have emergency matters or any industrial and government work. Other than that they have to take permission from District Collector in advance," he said. The Chief Minister said, "The use of the Aarogya Sethu App will be compulsory for the government staff. Public Transport maintaining social distance that is 50 per cent of capacity will continue. Children below the age of 10 years are not allowed to come out of their homes so are those above 62."He further informed, "Casino, Swimming pool, multiplex, Spa and massage parlour will also remain shut. All the restaurants in the state would remain closed. All religious places and places of worship will be closed in the state.""Other food shops including dhabas, street food vendors, gyms, sports complex, auditorium, bars will remain closed till May 17. Section 144 has been extended in the state till May 17. Lockdown phase three has started. I appeal Goans to cooperate," he added. (ANI)

