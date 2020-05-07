72 Inmates of Arthur Road Mumbai Central Jail Tests COVID-19 Positive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Arthur Road Mumbai Central Jail inmates who were tested positive for COVID-19 will be shifted to GT Hospital and St George Hospital on Friday. Seventy-two inmates were tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.According to the jail authorities, 7 staff members were also tested positive for the deadly virus and they will also be shifted to the hospitals."72 inmates and 7 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai's Arthur Road prison. All positive inmates will be shifted to GT Hospital and St George Hospital in guarded vehicles tomorrow morning while staff members will be shifted separately," Maharashtra Jail Authorities said.The total number of cases in Maharashtra rose to 18,120 on Thursday, said state health minister Rajesh Tope.The country has reported 52,952 cases of COVID-19 with 1,783 deaths so far, Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

