748 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Mumbai, City Tally Rises to 11,967

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): 748 new COVID-19 cases were reported today in Mumbai, taking the total number of cases in the city to 11,967."2,589 persons have recovered and discharged so far in Mumbai while 462 persons have died due to the coronavirus infection," the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) said in a release.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra is now at 19,063.A total of 56,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 16,540 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.There are 37,916 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 1,886 people have lost their lives due to the infection in the country so far. (ANI)

