75 More Test Positive for Coronavirus in UP; Total Count Now 558

Lucknow, Apr 13 (PTI) Seventy-five people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, taking the total in the state to 558, senior government officials said here.

So far, the state has reported five deaths -- one each in Basti, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Varnasi and Agra.

Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi said 80 to 85 per cent of the cases have been reported from identified hotspots.

"The total positive cases in the state are 558. So far, 49 patients have fully recovered and discharged," Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

Of the 49 recovered and discharged patients, 10 are in Agra, seven in Ghaziabad, nine in Meerut and 13 in Noida, six in Lucknow and one each in Kanpur, Shamli, Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri, an official statement issued here said.

Prasad said there has been an improvement in the sampling mechanism in the state.

"On Sunday, the maximum of 1,980 samples were tested. Now, we are collecting about 2,000 samples a day," he added.

The total number of samples sent for testing so far in the state is 13,278. Of these, results of 177 samples are awaited, the statement said.

