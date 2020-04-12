75% Youths Feel Policy Makers Not Discussing Issue of Child Beggars: Survey

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Over 75 per cent of youths felt there was not enough discussion among policymakers on the issue of children begging on streets, a nationwide survey has found.

Around 6,000 youths participated in the survey conducted by Save the Children, a child rights organisation, and Youth ki Awaaz, an online community for the youth.

“Over 33 per cent of youths who participated in the survey felt sympathetic towards children begging on the streets, but had no idea how to help them,” the survey said.

“While over 75 per cent respondents felt there was not enough discussion among policymakers around the issue, 35 per cent youths pointed out lack of dedicated helplines by the government to support street children,” it added.

