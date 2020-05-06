78 Cases Registered, over 2,500 People Detained for Defying Lockdown Norms in Delhi

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Over 70 cases were registered and 2,574 people detained in the national capital on Wednesday for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to control the coronavirus outbreak, police said.

According to the data shared by the police, 78 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

A total of 2,574 people were detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 251 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated.

A total of 837 movement passes were issued, police said.

Forty-four cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks.

Since March 24, a total of 1,45,468 people have been detained so far for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. PTI NIT TDS TDS 05062053 NNNNese health authorities, the OCOG and the IOC,” it said.

