79 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 11 (ANI): Seventy-nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported, and 50 patients have been cured and discharged in Telangana, said the state's Health Department on Monday.According to the Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State is 1,275, including 444 active cases. Till now, 801 patients have either been cured or discharged, while 30 deaths have been reported in the State.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 67,152, including 44,029 active cases of the virus.So far, 20,916 patients have either been cured or discharged while 2,206 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)