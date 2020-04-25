8 Active COVID-19 Cases Including 3 Doctors in Aligarh: DM

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): There are 8 active COVID-19 cases including 3 doctors in Aligarh, District Magistrate (DM) Chandra Bhushan Singh said on Saturday."A total of 10 COVID-19 cases were reported in the district. One person has been cured and one person died of COVID-19. So, there are eight active COVID-19 cases including three doctors of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College," Singh told media."Areas reporting cases have been sanitised. Medical teams are conducting thermal scanning and medical check-up in the hotspot areas," he added.Singh also informed that administration is ensuring the delivery of fruits and milk in Muslim dominated locality during Ramzan amid COVID-19 lockdown.With 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 56 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 24,942, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

