8 Alleged Gamblers Held by Delhi Police from Sec-16 Rohini

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested eight alleged gamblers from Sector 16 Rohini area of the national capital on Saturday. The police also claimed to have recovered Rs. 95,600 cash and playing cards from their possession.The alleged gamblers were identified as Vinod Kumar (36), Amit (41), Sunil (52), Kamal Kishore (59), Pradeep (32), Suresh Kumar (48), Rajesh Malik (52) and Satbir (27).All the accused have been booked under Delhi Gambling act, 188/269/270 sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act.An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)