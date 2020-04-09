8 Indonesians Arrested for Visa Violations in TN

Ramanathapuram (TN), Apr 9 (PTI) Eight Indonesians were arrested here on Thursday for alleged visa violations after they participated in various religious meetings in the country, police here said.

A local person who facilitated their stay has also been picked up, even as the arrested Indonesian nationals have been quarantined and their blood samples taken for coronavirus tests, police added.

The foreigners had arrived on March 22 and attended various religious meetings here and in Delhi.

They were also arrested for violating Section 144 of Cr.Pc. imposed in Tamil Nadu to implement the ongoing lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The police arrested the foreigners based on a complaint from the Kenikarai Village Administrative Officer (VAO) and booked them under the Passport Act and Disaster Management Act among others, they said.

Judicial Magistrate Radhakrishnan remanded them to custody till April 23, police said, adding, they have been lodged in Paramakudi prison and isolated.PTI CORR SSN SA

