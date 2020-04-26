811 New COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra, State Tally Rises to 7,628

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stood at 7,628 after 811 new virus cases were reported, said the state health department on Saturday.As many as 22 new deaths have been reported, pushing the toll to 323.With 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 56 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 24,942, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.The total cases are inclusive of 5,209 cured and discharged patients, one migrated, and 779 deaths. At present, there are 18,953 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)