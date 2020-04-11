85 Pc of COVID-19 Cases in Telangana Linked to Nizamuddin Markaz: State Health Minister

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 11 (ANI): Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajendra on Friday said that 85 per cent of COVID-19 cases reported in the State are linked to Nizamuddin Markaz."Of all the positive cases reported in Telangana, 85 per cent of cases are linked to Nizamuddin Markaz," Rajendra said while speaking at a video conference with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan."If they are cured then the positive cases will decrease in the State and measures can be taken to ensure that infection doesn't spread further," the minister added. He also said that so far a total of 8,500 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the State of which 471 persons have tested positive and 45 have been discharged. Twelve have succumbed to the infection. (ANI)

