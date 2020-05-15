870 People Detained in Manipur for Violating Lockdown

Imphal, May 15 (PTI) Manipur Police has detained 870 persons and seized 696 vehicles for violating lockdown norms in the state, a senior officer said.

All the detained persons were produced before courts and a total fine of Rs 1.03 lakh was imposed on them, a statement issued by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) L Kailun said on Thursday.

The ADGP said police will continue to take legal action against lockdown violators under the National Disaster Management Act 2005.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)