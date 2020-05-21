9 New Cases in UP's Barabanki, District COVID-19 Tally Reaches 130

Barabanki (UP), May 21 (PTI) Nine people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Thursday, pushing the number of cases to 130, officials said here.

Among the fresh cases, eight have returned from Mumbai and one from Jaipur, District Magistrate Adarsh Singh said.

He said all those who have tested positive for the infection are being treated in hospitals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)