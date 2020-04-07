9 New COVID-19 Cases in Kerala; Active Cases Rises to 263

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 7 (PTI) Nine people tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 263.

Of this, the worst affected Kasaragod reported four cases, Kannur three, Kollam and Malappuram one each, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here after a review meeting on COVID-19.

Samples of 12 people returned negative for the deadly virus on Tuesday, he said.

While four of the nine people had returned from abroad, two had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi and the others contracted the virus through contacts with infected people.

The total number of COVID cases in the state has touched 336.

As many as 1.40 lakh people are under observation in the state with 752 in various hospitals.

