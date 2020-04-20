96 Held in J-K's Kupwara, Baramulla for Violating Prohibitory Orders

Srinagar, Apr 20 (PTI) Ninety-six people were arrested in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly flouting prohibitory orders imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, police said.

93 people were arrested and 10 vehicles seized in Handwara area in North Kashmir's Kupwara district, a police spokesman said.

He said 47 people were arrested in the jurisdictions of Handwara Police Station, nine in Qalamabad, 21 in Vilgam and 16 in Kralgund.

The spokesman said three shopkeepers in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district were arrested and nine vehicles seized.

