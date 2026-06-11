A Sex Doll? Art Questions Power at the President's Residence

Beyond a headline-grabbing bronze, contempory artworks enter in dialogue with political power at an exhibition held at Bellevue Palace before the state building closes for renovation.Why is a sex doll in the German president's primary official seat?

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Set in a suggestive pose, the green bronze cast reproducing the torso of a Japanese sex doll has made headlines and grabbed attention on social media.

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The sculpture by Alexandra Bircken, titled "Eva," is just one exhibit among many more contemporary artworks that are on show in the highly symbolic political space associated with the German presidency and state ceremonies, Bellevue Palace.

The two-week pop-up exhibition, titled "Freiraum Kunst" (Art as Free Space), runs from June 13-28.

"We need art," German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told the press at a preview ahead of the exhibition's opening. "A democracy without free art loses its capacity for self-criticism, and art without freedom loses its social relevance."

Organized by the city's Academy of Arts under the patronage of the president, the pop-up exhibition can be seen as Steinmeier's farewell to Bellevue Palace.

The Berlin building has been mostly emptied out in preparation of its upcoming closure, leaving space for the special exhibition. Bellevue Palace is set to undergo eight years of renovations. Since Steinmeier's second and final term ends next year, he is not expected to return to the residence before the works are completed. He will be moving to an interim residency near Berlin's central train station.

Democracy needs artistic voices

The contemporary art show, which includes video and audio installations, photography and traditional oil paintings, aims to provoke reflections on democracy, representation, power and public life.

Freedom of art, guaranteed by Germany's constitution, is one of the strongest fundamental rights in the country's legal system.

Even before entering the building, Christian Awe's giant installation of the word "Freiraum" ("free space") on the palace roof serves as the exhibition's overarching statement on artistic freedom.

Upon entering the foyer, one hears a constantly repeated "Hallo." It's from a performance staged by artist Jochen Gerz in 1972, titled "Rufen bis zur Erschöpfung" (To Call Until Exhaustion).

In the performance, the artist repeatedly called out his hellos into the void until his voice failed. The work can be interpreted as a commentary on the limits of speaking out, especially in an age where social media encourages the constant pursuit of attention. In a democratic context, when citizens' calls remain unheard, frustration grows, and this can lead to a sense of societal exhaustion.

A painting at the entrance by street artist El Bocho, titled "Die Bundespräsidentin" (The Female President), imagines a woman serving as Germany's ceremonial head of state.

Artist Karin Sander created a miniature version of President Steinmeier. Her 36-centimeter (14-inch) tall sculpture stands on a pedestal in the political speeches room.

Meanwhile, "Eva," the provocative bronze sculpture, confronts visitors with questions about the body, gender, sexuality and women's objectification. The fact that an intimate subject matter is displayed in the formal setting of a state palace creates tension and raises questions on the representation and control of bodies in society.

The exhibition also includes works by well-known artists, such as Katharina Grosse, Wolfgang Tillmans and Monica Bonvicini.

The 18th-century Prussian royal Bellevue Palace became the official residence for Germany's president in 1994.

Normally, the president's official seat is not freely accessible to the public, which is why the exhibition is also seen as a rare opportunity to get a glimpse inside the building. The website to book one of the 35,000 free tickets crashed just a few hours after it went live last month. All the tickets to the show are currently sold out, but some slots might become available at the last minute, due to cancellations.

Edited by: Brenda Haas

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).