'A Very Difficult Shot': Yuvraj Singh Shares Video of Him Hitting Six over Covers

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has shared a throwback video of his 'favourite shot' on Instagram.In the video Yuvraj can be seen smashing a six over covers in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders during his Indian Premier League (IPL) days."This has to be one of my favourite shots in my career I have played! A very difficult shot to hit for a six over covers to a fast bowler," Yuvraj captioned the post on Instagram.Former Indian bowler Praveen Kumar termed the shot a combination of 'class with power'.Several other Indian cricketers, including Harbhajan Singh and Shikhar Dhawan, hailed Yuvraj for his handsome six over the covers.Yuvraj announced his retirement from international cricket on July 10 last year.The 2011 World Cup was memorable for Yuvraj as he was named the Player of the Tournament and he played an important role in India winning the trophy. In the tournament, Yuvraj scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets.In a career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceptive bowling or fierce batting. (ANI)

