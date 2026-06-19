Abaan Delights Stuns Industry, Crowned 'Brand of the Year'!

Abaan Delights to be Honored as ‘Emerging Global FMCG Brand of the Year’ at HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026. Mumbai, June 2026: Abaan Delights is set to be honored with the prestigious Emerging Global FMCG Brand of the Year award at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026. The recognition highlights the brand’s rapid growth, product innovation, and its expanding footprint in the competitive FMCG and chocolate segment.

Abaan Delights, known for its premium confectionery offerings under the brand identity "Abaan Chocolates", has steadily built its presence as a rising name in the global FMCG landscape. With a focus on quality, taste innovation, and consumer experience, the brand has positioned itself as a differentiated player in the chocolate and sweets category.

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Founded and led by Debashish Neogi & Saju Varghese, Abaan Delights reflects a strong entrepreneurial vision driven by a commitment to creating high-quality, accessible, and memorable confectionery products. The brand has focused on blending contemporary consumer preferences with premium product positioning, helping it gain traction in a highly competitive market.

Over time, Abaan Delights has worked on strengthening its identity through product consistency, packaging innovation, and a growing distribution approach. Its emphasis on delivering distinctive taste experiences has contributed to its recognition as an emerging brand with global potential in the FMCG sector.

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The Emerging Global FMCG Brand of the Year award acknowledges not only the company’s business growth but also its ability to establish a strong brand recall in a short span of time. Industry observers note that new-age FMCG brands like Abaan Delights are reshaping consumer expectations through innovation, branding, and focused category development.

Receiving this honor at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026 marks a significant milestone in the journey of Abaan Delights and reinforces its position as a promising player in the confectionery and FMCG space.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, the founders Debashish Neogi & Saju Varghese reiterated their commitment to building a brand that prioritizes quality, customer satisfaction, and continuous product innovation. They emphasized that strengthening brand value and expanding market reach will remain central to the company’s future roadmap.

As the FMCG sector continues to evolve with changing consumer tastes and rising demand for premium yet accessible products, Abaan Delights stands out as a brand with strong growth potential. The recognition serves as a testament to its emerging influence and its ambition to scale new heights in the global confectionery market.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).