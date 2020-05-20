Abandoned Newborn Girl Rescued in Andhra's Vizianagaram District

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): A premature baby was found abandoned within two hours of delivery in a bike parking shed in Saluru town under Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on May 19.The police were informed of the newborn lying unattended in the bike parking shed, following which the team reached the spot immediately and took the baby to a nearby hospital.Sub Inspector Srinivas Rao of Saluru Police Station said: "This morning police got information that a baby girl has been found abandoned in a bike parking shed on Nayudu Street of Saluru town. The police reached the spot at around 11:30 am. She was taken to the hospital, where the doctor informed that the girl was delivered this morning around 9:30 am."The baby is a premature delivery and weighs 1.9kg. "She is suffering from minor breathing problems," said the police.The baby will be handed over to Sisu Mandir in the presence of DCPO after the authority takes her to Gosha Hospital Vizianagaram for better treatment.The police have filed a case under the relevant sections of IPC and are investigating the case. (ANI)

