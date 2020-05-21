About 2 L Migrants Sent to Other States, Nearly 7 L Brought Back: Minister

Jaipur, May 21 (PTI) Rajasthan government has so far sent about two lakh migrants to their home states and brought back its 6.75 lakh workers to the state, Minister of State for Labour Tika Ram Juli said on Thursday.

He said the state government has established a call center to facilitate interstate migration of workers.

A total of 23.98 lakh people have registered themselves online with 10.82 lakh people applying for going out of the state and 12.27 lakh for coming back from other states.

Juli said so far 1.95 lakh workers have been sent to various states.

Similarly, 6.75 lakh workers and migrants have been brought to Rajasthan, of which 2,74,283 have entered from Sirohi border, 1,23,919 from Dungarpur border, 55,043 from Chittorgarh border, 51,891 from Jalore border and the rest from other districts, he added.

The minister said 9,860 workers have been sent to Gujarat from Rajasthan, while 2,81,432 migrants have been brought to Rajasthan from various districts of Gujarat.

About 51,085 workers have been sent from Rajasthan to Madhya Pradesh, while about 32,487 state's migrants have been brought back from MP, he said.

Similarly, about 9,272 migrants have been sent to Punjab, while 2,614 people have been brought from there, he added.

About 10,518 workers and migrants have been sent from Rajasthan to Haryana, while 14,245 people have arrived from there, adding, similarly, 61,575 workers have been sent to Uttar Pradesh from Rajasthan and 14,861 have been brought back from there.

