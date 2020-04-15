Accounts Which Spread Misinformation About Trains Tracked, FIR Being Registered: Maha Home Minister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that all accounts, which spread misinformation regarding the commencement of trains from April 14, have been tracked and due legal process is being followed. "Misinformation regarding the commencement of trains from April 14 was spread using 11 different methods. The accounts have been tracked. FIRs are being filed and due legal consequences will follow," said Deshmukh.This comes a day after more than 1,000 migrant workers in Mumbai gathered outside the railway station in Bandra and demanded the transportation arrangements to go back to their hometowns, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown to May 3.Refuting reports in some sections of media that the Railways was planning to run special trains to help move labourers stranded in different parts of the country to their native places, the Ministry of Railways has clarified that it has no such plans till May 3."It is clarified that all passenger train services are fully cancelled, across the nation, till May 3, 2020, and there is no plan to run any special train to clear the passenger rush," a tweet by the official handle of Ministry of Railways on Tuesday read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)