Action Being Taken over Tablighi Jamaat Congregation in Nalanda: Bihar Minister

Patna/Nalanda (Bihar) [India], April 16 (ANI): Bihar Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar on Thursday said that the district administration is taking action after getting the information about Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Bihar Sharif of Nalanda."The Nalanda district administration is taking action towards the issue of Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Bihar Sharif. The officials are working to get the details," Kumar told ANI."All those who have gathered should come out and get tested. I request people who attended the congregation to come forward and have a medical check-up - this the only way to combat COVID-19," he added.This comes after the Nalanda district administration informed that a total of 640 people took part in Tablighi Jamaat congregation on April 14 and 15 in Nalanda district.In a letter to state disaster department, Nalanda DM, Yogendra Yadav has informed that a total of 640 people took part in Tablighi Jamaat congregation on April 14 and 15 in the district. The congregation was held in the Sheikhana Mosque of Bihar Sharif in the Nalanda district."Of the 640 people, 13 people were from Nalanda and rest were from other districts of the state. It is possible some of them were from Jharkhand too. Of the 13 people from Nalanda, the samples of two tested negative. Rest 11 people are being identified," the letter said."It should be noted that a person from Nawada has tested positive after coming into contact with a person who attended the congregation from Nawada district of the state. The organizers of the event have no information about the attendees. According to them, the head of the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in respective districts may have the information about the names, addresses of the attendees," the letter added.It said that the head of Tablighi Jammat in Bihar Sharif is Bihari Bhai. (ANI)

