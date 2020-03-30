Active Case Finding Campaign Will Start on April 1: Himachal CM

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said that Active Case Finding Campaign would be launched in the State to provide information regarding symptoms of COVID-19 to the people at their doorsteps."Active Case Finding Campaign would be launched in the State from April 1, 2020, under which health workers would provide information regarding symptoms of COVID-19 to the people at their doorsteps," he said.He said that under this campaign every ASHA worker with a two-person team will visit every house in village and gather health information of every person and would share it with the department through Google form."This campaign would start from 9 am to 4 pm every day. He said that after campaign, the suspected persons would be investigated accordingly. He held a meeting with all the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of the State via video conference to take stock of the situation in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country and directed them to extend all possible facilities to the people kept in quarantine centres. He also asked DCs that proper social distancing must be ensured in these centres.He asked the Deputy Commissioners to make the home delivery system for providing essential commodities to people more effective as this would help in ensuring proper distancing among the masses. "In rural areas also, the Panchayati Raj Institutions could be involved to provide delivery of essential commodities to the people nearer to their localities," he said."The Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Kanungoes and Patwaris due to retire this month would be given one-month extension," he added.He said that as many as 3,085 persons had been kept under surveillance for the coronavirus in the State so far out of which 937 people had completed 28 days of surveillance period."Investigations of 13 persons for COVID-19 had been done today out of which 10 samples from Tanda Medical College were found negative and report of three samples collected in IGMC Shimla had also been found negative," he said. He said that 212 persons had so far been investigated in the State for coronavirus. (ANI)

