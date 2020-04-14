Activist Gautam Navlakha Surrenders Before NIA

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case, on Tuesday surrendered before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the national capital.The Supreme Court had earlier granted time to Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde to surrender and made it clear that no further extension would be granted. The two accused were granted bail by the top court in the matter.On January 1, 2018, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle. One person was killed and several others were injured in the incident. The police have filed 58 cases against 162 people in the matter. (ANI)

