Adani Enterprises Forms Wholly-owned Arm for Data Centre Infra

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Adani Enterprises on Friday said it has formed a wholly-owned subsidiary with name DC Development Chennai Private Ltd (DDCPL) for data centre infrastructure.

The subsidiary has an authorised share capital of Rs 1 lakh.

"The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary namely, DDCPL," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The subsidiary will carry on the business of providing data center infrastructure -- build, lease, maintain and operate services -- in all its forms and perspectives.

It will also undertake activities associated with land acquisition, land assessment and due diligence, land development, design and engineering, civil and other construction related, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, power management, infrastructure management etc.

It said the company is yet to commence operations.

