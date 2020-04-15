Adani Green Energy Arm Kilaj Solar Commissions 50 MW Solar Plant

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Adani Green Energy on Wednesday said its arm Kilaj Solar (Maharashtra) Pvt Ltd has commissioned 50 MW solar power project on Tuesday.

"Kilaj Solar (Maharashtra) Private Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), has commissioned its 50 MW Solar Power Project having Power Purchase Agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at Rs 2.54/kWh for a period of 25 years, on 14th April, 2020," a company statement said.

With this, 2.60 GWac of renewable energy projects are operational, the statement said.

Adani Green Energy has a total portfolio of 5.99 GWac of renewable capacity in India, out of which 3.39 GWac projects are under implementation.

*

*

*

* Genus Power to keep its offices, establishment shut till April 20 * Genus Power Iuctures Ltd on Wednesday said it will keep its offices and establishments closed till April 20 due to the lockdown to contain COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 with conditional relaxation from April 20 in some areas on the basis of evaluation of the situation.

"In compliance with the government's directive, we wish to intimate that our establishments and offices will remain close till April 20, 2020. We will observe the government's further directives and will release communication accordingly," a company statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)