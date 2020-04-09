Adani Wilmar Ties Up with Swiggy for Delivery of Food Items, Amid Lockdown

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Adani Wilmar, which sells edible oils and other food items under Fortune brand, on Thursday said it has tied up with online food aggregator Swiggy to deliver essential food items to customers in view of the nationwide lockdown to contain coronavirus.

“Logistics and supply chains have been disrupted due to the ongoing lockdown. While the current lockdown is slated to end on April 14, there is no clarity when the situation will return to normal.

"Our tie-up with Swiggy is to ensure that our customers can access our whole range of products without stepping out of their homes and putting themselves at risk of coronavirus,” said Angshu Mallick, deputy CEO, Adani Wilmar.

The deliveries of Fortune range of products by Swiggy delivery persons are expected to commence in Lucknow and Kanpur by next week, the company said in a statement.

Adani Wilmar aims to expand the facility to 13 more cities, including Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, among others.

“We are confident that the convenient mode of delivery through Swiggy and the excellent quality of our products will ensure that the service is very well received by our customers,” Mallick said.

The company will ensure use of hand sanitisers, face masks and hand gloves, and also social distancing during the pick-up and delivery process.

