Adobe to Update Photoshop for IPad

Washington DC [USA], May 19 (ANI): Adobe will be updating Photoshop for iPad and the users will now be introduced to two key features.These features include more flexibility for the Pencil stylus and the addition of curves, the Verge reported.With the addtition of these tools, Photoshop will now allow the users to adjust pressure sensitivity when they are using the Pencil stylus.This will allow the user to control the width of each brushstroke. The app increase the size of the stroke when the user presses down harder, but now the users will be able to adjust how quickly it transitions between thin and thick brushstrokes.Another new addition is that of the curves and this will allow the users to adjust contrast and color channels. (ANI)

