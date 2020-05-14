Advised by Doctors Not to Wear Gowns, Coats: CJI Bobde

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): During a hearing on Wednesday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde said that doctors have advised not to wear gowns and coats, as it "makes it easier to catch virus" and spread the chances of COVID-19."We are advised by doctors not to wear gowns and coats (jackets), as it 'makes it easier to catch virus' and spread the chances of COVID-19. That's why we are today only in white shirt and band," the CJI said.He said that he may also issue a dress code for other judges and lawyers who may appear through video conferencing in Supreme Court cases.On Wednesday, Judges at the top court were seen sitting wearing white shirts and band.Generally, Supreme Court Judges have to wear gowns and coats (jackets) as well. (ANI)

