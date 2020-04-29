Afghan FM Expresses Gratitude to NSA Ajit Doval for India's Assistance to Combat COVID-19

World. (File Image)

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 29 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mohammad Haneef Atmar discussed various issues pertaining to the Afghan peace process and extension of medical support to Kabul in view of COVID-19."In a phone conversation, Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Kumar exchanged views on the Afghanistan peace process, the regional consensus around it, humanitarian ceasefire and medical support in times of COVID-19," as per an official release by Afghanistan foreign office."FM Atmar, appreciated India's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan during the current pandemic, emphasizing on further strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in food security and economic areas," the release added.India recently gifted Afghanistan with the consignments of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol tablets to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.Afghan President Ashraf Ghani later thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing the medical supplies.On April 12, New Delhi shipped the first consignment of 5,022 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat to Kabul o ensure food security during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic.Meanwhile, on Monday, Foreign Minister Atmar and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a video conference where both the leaders discussed issues of mutual interests including those pertaining to economic and security cooperation and the Afghan Peace Process. (ANI)

