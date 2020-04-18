Afghanistan Thanks India for Sending Critical Drugs in Fight Against Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Afghanistan on Friday thanked India for assisting the country in the fight against coronavirus by sending critical drugs including 500,000 tablets of hydroxychloroquine.Afghanistan's envoy to India Tahir Qadiry said in a tweet that India had earlier shipped a consignment of wheat to strengthen food security. "In a series of offerings of critical drugs, India sent 100,000 paracetamol and 500,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets to Afghanistan through Ariana Airlines today. This is in addition to the 1st consignment of wheat India shipped earlier to bolster food security. Heartfelt thanks!" he said. Afghanistan is included in the list of countries to which India has decided to supply hydroxychloroquine. Afghanistan has so far reported 906 cases of coronavirus and 30 deaths. (ANI)

