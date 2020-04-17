After Food Delivery Boy Tested COVID-19 Positive in Delhi, Cooking Gas Delivery Executives Taking All Precautions

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): After a food delivery boy tested positive for COVID-19 in South Delhi, cooking gas delivery executives in the national capital are taking all precautionary measures to avoid coronavirus spread.Cooking gas is essential for every house to cook food and the delivery agencies are delivering gas with all precautions regarding coronavirus.While talking to ANI, Santram, an LPG delivery executive said, "We are carrying hand sanitiser and also using a mask as a precuation. We have asked people to maintain a safe distance while taking the delivery of the gas cylinder."Another delivery executive Sonu said: "People ask us to leave the cylinder outside the gate. They themselves pick up the cylinder. Some persons also wash the cylinder before touching it."Delivery executive Brajendra Singh said that people are using the online payment method to pay for the cylinders."Some persons are still using the old method to pay by cash but they usually put cash on the cylinder or somewhere on the ground from where we then pick it up," he said.Earlier, 72 families have been put in home quarantine in the Malviya Nagar area after a food delivery boy tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that 17 other delivery boys linked with the infected person have also been placed under institutional quarantine. (ANI)

