After Two Accused in Padarayanapura Violence Test COVID-19 Positive, 119 Others Likely to Be Shifted from Ramnagar Jail

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24 (ANI): The Karnataka Health Department is likely to shift the 119 accused in Padarayanapura violence to Bengaluru's Haj Bhavan from Ramnagar Jail.This comes after two accused out of 121, who were shifted to Ramnagar jail, tested positive for coronavirus. They have been shifted to Victoria Hospital. A ruckus erupted in Padarayanapura on Sunday allegedly over the shifting of 15 secondary contacts of corona positive patients to a quarantine facility by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials.Padarayanapura is recognised as a 'red zone'. When BBMP officials went to shift the suspected COVID-19 patients, some people created a ruckus, broke a barricade and removed the police post in the area. (ANI)

