Ahmedabad COVID-19 Cases Rise by 973 to 8,144; 14 More Die

Ahmedabad, May 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 case count in Ahmedabad rose to 8,144 on Saturday after detection of 973 new patients in the district, including 709 "super spreaders", a state Health official said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 mounted to 493 with 14 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the official said.

A total of 163 patients were discharged from hospitals in Ahmedabad, taking the total number of the recovered cases to 2,545.

