Ahmedabad Records 265 New Coronavirus Cases; 19 More Succumb

Ahmedabad, May 14 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat reached 6,910 on Thursday after 265 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, said officials.

As many as 19 more patients succumbed to the disease in different hospitals in Ahmedabad city, taking the toll to 465, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

Ahmedabad remained the worst-affected district in Gujarat with 6,910 COVID-19 cases and 465 deaths reported so far.

Also, 135 more patients were discharged from various hospitals of the city in the last 24 hours, she said.

