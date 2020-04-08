AIADMK Seeks Rs.9,000 Cr to Combat COVID-19, for Free Movement of Trucks

Chennai, Apr 8 (PTI) The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure unhindered movement of trucks transporting essentials to the state Nadu and also take steps to immediately release Rs.9,000 crore grant to combat COVID-19 while pledging its support to the measures taken by the Centre.

These demands were put forth during Modi's video conference with political leaders, AIADMK Rajya Sabha member A Navaneethakrishnan, who represented the party in the interaction, told reporters here.

"As Tamil Nadu is dependent on the northern States for groceries, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami wanted me to convey to the PM to ensure those trucks were not stopped at the borders and facilitate unhindered movement," he said.

He had also requested the PM to grant Rs.9,000 crore to Tamil Nadu, as sought by Palaniswami, to combat the COVID-19 disease and deal with its aftermath.

In a recent letter to the Prime Minister, Palaniswami had said this should be in addition to the other forms of financial transfers to the states envisaged in the Union Budget and could be financed through borrowing from the Reserve Bank of India.

Expressing satisfaction over the steps taken by both the state and central governments, Navaneethakrishnan said the AIADMK would support all the initiatives of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre in fighting the spread of the virus.

Asked if the 21-day lockdown which commenced on March 24, would be extended, he replied "It is a decision which ought to be taken by the Chief Minister."

During the video conference, the members were given a detailed presentation on the health, economic and long-term measures initiated by the center to overcome the pandemic. PTI

