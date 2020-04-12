Aided by Technology, Christians Celebrate Easter in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Christians celebrated Easter on Sunday, with many praying at home and attending church services through live streaming, as all religious places remained shut due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

All churches in the city have been closed to prevent large gatherings and spread of the virus. Religious gatherings and processions too have been banned by the government.

Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ after crucifixion. It is one of the holiest festivals of Christianity that also witnesses a lot of social activity besides prayers and elaborate church services.

The coroanvirus pandemic, however, has forced the believers to make the festival a “private affair”.

“Easter has always been an occasion that brings out the feeling of celebration, get-togethers and a lot of fun. This Easter was bound to be different,” Vivin Vergis, who works as a marketing manager, said.

"Although we could not attend the church mass, we are keeping our fingers crossed and hoping that it won't take too long to attend church again. Me and my wife are making some good food and wine to celebrate the day," he said.

Father Savarimuthu, spokesperson, Catholic Archdiocese of Delhi said the church service and mass were private affairs this time due to the epidemic and complete lockdown.

"It (lockdown) is necessary and even God would not want that people get affected. The Easter Sunday mass which was attended by the Archbishop was live streamed for the people to watch on social media," he said.

Delhi's Archbishop Anil Couto conducted the Easter Sunday mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral in the city.

“A major change this time as compared to the Easter celebrations in previous years is that people are truly grateful for whatever they have today,” Vergis said.

"This Easter, we understand the importance of giving and hope that we can contribute to the society in these troubled times. We are celebrating this Easter with family and friends ‘virtually' in the hope to see each other soon,” he added.

Many worshippers took the aid of technology to pray and attend the special mass conducted during Easter.

"This Easter, we saw the Holy Service via video conferencing where all our parish members had joined and followed the worship order. It was a new experience for all of us. I hope and pray that this epidemic ends soon," said Renny Mathew.

Another believer, Jobin Mathews, said the community members missed their lent day masses, community get-together and daily house-to-house prayers during this time of the year.

“The coronavirus epidemic and the subsequent lockdown has changed everything. We missed our lent day masses, community get-together, daily house-to-house prayers; still we are trying our best to make it a positive day,” he said.

“We started our day with Easter mass, but this time it was not at church. We attended our first ever online mass. We are making special Easter dishes and will celebrate the festival with family members at home," Mathews said.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi have crossed the 1,000-mark and 19 people have died so far due to the epidemic.

