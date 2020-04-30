AIFF Condoles Demise of Subimal Goswami

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoled the demise of former captain Subimal Goswami, who died on Thursday at the age of 82.Subimal Goswami, who was popularly known as Chuni Goswami, died due to cardiac arrest in Kolkata, West Bengal.AIFF President Praful Patel expressed grief over the demise of Goswami and saidf that the latter's "contribution to Indian Football will never be forgotten"."It's sad to hear that Chuni-da, one of India's greatest footballers, is no more. His contribution to Indian Football will never be forgotten. I share the grief," AIFF's official website quoted Patel as saying."He will stay synonymous with the golden generation of Indian football. Chuni-da, you will remain alive in our hearts," he added.On the other hand, General Secretary of AIFF Kushal Das said it is a huge loss not only for Indian football but for sports in India overall."Chuni Goswami will be alive in his achievements. He was a legendary footballer and someone who has been an inspiration to so many generations. May his soul Rest in Peace," Das said."Indian Football will always remember him as the captain of the 1962 Asian Games gold medal-winning squad. He was a versatile sportsman, having also represented Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. It's a huge loss not just for Indian Football, but sports in India overall," he added.Goswami's biggest achievement was captaining India to the 1962 Asian Games Gold medal when India secured a historic 2-1 victory against South Korea (Korea Republic) in the final to land India its second gold medal in Asian Games history.After making his debut in 1958, Goswami represented India in 36 official International matches, captaining in 16 of them, and netting 13 goals.Goswami won the Arjuna Award in 1963 and was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 1983.At the domestic level, Goswami was part of the Bengal's triumphant Santosh Trophy squad thrice - in 1955, 1958, and in 1959. Whereas, at the club level, he represented Mohun Bagan for 15 consecutive years - from 1954 to 1968.Over the years, he helped Bagan win the Calcutta Football League nine times, the IFA Shield and the Durand Cup five times each, the Rovers Cup thrice, the Dr. HK Mookerjee Shield five times, Babu Kuer Singh Shield thrice, and the Ananda Bazar Centenary Trophy once. He won 14 trophies for Mohun Bagan as captain.Goswami not only shined in the sport of football but also in cricket. He represented Bengal in the Ranji Trophy and even captained Bengal in the 1968-69 season. During his first-class career as a cricketer, he played 46 matches amassing 1,592 runs, including a century.In 2005, he was awarded the Mohun Bagan Ratna and was bestowed the Banga Bibhusan in 2013. The Indian postal department also honoured Goswami with a commemorative stamp on his 82nd birthday earlier this year. (ANI)

