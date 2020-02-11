AIFF Discusses Corporate Teams' Inclusion in I-League, Reduces Number of Registered Players to 30

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday explored the possibility of including corporate teams from the next I-League season, while reducing the number of registered players in a side from 35 to 30.

A proposal to promote two teams from the 2nd Division to the I-League was also discussed during its League Committee meeting here.

It was also decided that the maximum number of players that can be registered by a club in the I-League will be reduced from 35 to 30, which includes having a minimum of five U-22 players.

"For the upcoming season of the I-League, the possibility of including corporate teams through a bidding process was discussed. It was also discussed to include corporate teams through a bidding process in the Hero 2nd Division League," the AIFF said in a release.

A decision regarding the same will be taken at the end of the season, keeping in view the requirements of teams in the I-League at that time.

The committee agreed to analyse the individual needs of the state leagues, I-League, ISL, Durand Cup, Super Cup and IFA Shield, and accordingly prepare the season's football calendar and adjust the transfer window for players, if required, the AIFF said.

"The broadcast of the I-League was discussed, which has seen an improvement in production quality. The possibility of broadcasting more matches in the youth and 2nd Division Leagues was also discussed."

It informed that Mohammedan Sporting's matches in the 2nd Division League will be broadcast on Kolkata TV.

"This arrangement is, however, been made by the club with permission from FSDL. Other teams in the competition are welcome to do the same as well and can seek permission."

From the next season of the Hero Elite League, registration of foreign nationals based in India will be allowed, keeping it in line with the Junior and Sub Junior Leagues. Both, however, are subject to ratification from the AIFF Executive Committee.

The committee was apprised of the ongoings in the national level leagues.

A brief report was presented on the development of the Hero Indian Women's League, Khelo India Girls Football League (U17) and Golden Baby Leagues.

A proposal from the chairman to start a 2nd Division IWL was also discussed. It was decided that the league department shall make a plan regarding the restructuring of the women's leagues.

