AIIMS Director Visits Gujarat to Advise Doctors on COVID-19 Management

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): In a view of coronavirus pandemic in the country, medical experts in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi have left for Ahmedabad, Gujarat after the directions from the Centre.AIIMS experts team include- Dr Randeep Guleria, Director and Dr Manish Soneja from the medicine department. They have left for Ahmedabad to advise doctors on the management of COVID-19."Our director Dr Randeep Guleria and Dr Manish Suneja have left for Ahmedabad by special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight on the orders issued by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The AIIMS expert team will visit Civil Hospital and SVP hospital to guide the doctors on necessary treatment to be given to the COVID-19 patients," a top official from AIIMS told ANI.It may be noted that the Centre has deployed 'Central public health teams' to at least 20 districts in different states to assist the State Health Departments in COVID-19 management. These districts are reporting the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the country.Among these 20 districts, Gujarat is one of the states reporting high viral load COVID-19 cases. According to the Health Ministry, the Central Team has been assigned to visit Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodra in Gujarat.So far, India has reported at least 56,342 cases of COVID-19 with 1,886 deaths. (ANI)

