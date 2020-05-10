Air India Flight from Kuala Lumpur with 177 Evacuees Reaches Trichy

World. (File Image)

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India] May 10 (ANI): An Air India flight carrying 177 evacuees from Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur reached Trichy on Saturday.Air India Flight AI 988 from Kuwait has landed at 10.07 pm. Passengers were screened following arrival and were taken to quarantine centres.India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad during the coronavirus crisis from May 7.The government had said that Air India will operate 64 flights in a week to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals. (ANI)

