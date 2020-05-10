Air India Flight with 163 Indians from Kuwait Lands at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad [Telangana] [India], May 10 (ANI): An Air India flight with 163 Indians from Kuwait landed at Hyderabad airport on Saturday."The passengers who came from Kuwait today will be screened for coronavirus. If anyone is found COVID-19 symptomatic then they will be sent to a state-run hospital for tests," said VC Sajjanar, Police Commissioner, Cyberabad Commissionerate.On May 4, India had announced that it will begin phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7.The government said that Air India will operate 64 flights in the first week from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals.On day three of the 'Vande Bharat Mission', flights carrying Indians from the Gulf countries, the United Kingdom and Malaysia will arrive in India. (ANI)

