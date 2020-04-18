Air India Opens Bookings for Select Domestic, International Flights

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Air India on Saturday opened the bookings for select domestic flights from May 4 onwards and for the international flights from June 1 onwards.In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, Air India had stopped accepting bookings."In the light of the ongoing global health concerns, we have currently stopped accepting bookings on all domestic flights for travel till May 3, 2020, and on all international flights for travel till May 31, 2020," a notification on Air India's website said.The notification further said that bookings for select domestic flights for travel from May 4, 2020, and for international flights for travel June 1, 2020, onwards are open.The extended lockdown will continue till May 3. The lockdown was imposed from March March 25 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

