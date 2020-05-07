Air India Repatriation Flight Leaves for Singapore, to Return on Friday

[New Delhi], May 7, [ANI]: Air India's repatriation flight, which left for Singapore from here to bring back stranded Indians, is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Friday morning. Operating under the government's massive Vande Bharat Mission, the flight left New Delhi late on Thursday. One passenger also boarded the Singapore-bound plane. "Air India's first repatriation flight to Singapore will return back to Delhi in the morning after 10am," sources said.Air India's flight to San Francisco is also scheduled to depart from Delhi airport in the early hours of Friday morning at around 3:30 am.Meanwhile, another flight, is slated to leave for London from Mumbai on Friday at 6:30 am. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)