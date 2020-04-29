Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Mourns Demise of 'Jazbaa' Co-star Irrfan Khan

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Former Miss World and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of her co-star Irrfan Khan.Bachchan had shared the screen space with the late Padma Shri award winner in the action thriller 'Jazbaa.'The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram and condoled Irrfan's demise through Instagram story."Heartbreaking news...so saddened to hear about the demise of my dear friend Irrfan...the brightest, most genuine, humble,kind, and eventually bravest soul.. May he Rest in Peace," she wrote in the story.She also expressed solidarity with Irrfan's wife Sutapa and his sons Babil and Ayan."God Bless Much love and strength to Sutapa, Babil, Ayan and his loved ones at this very difficult time," she further wrote.Aishwarya and Irrfan's chemistry in 'Jazbaa' was appreciated by audiences as well as critics at the time of the release of the film.Irrfan Khan's last rites were performed at the Versova cemetery earlier today.The internationally renowned actor passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53. Irrfan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.With critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit, Irrfan was regarded as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema. (ANI)

