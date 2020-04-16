AITUC Demands Strong Action Against Attack on Minority Workers

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) on Thursday said that strong action should be taken against those responsible for attacks on the livelihood of minority community workers.

"AITUC condemns in unequivocal terms the attacks on vendors, hawkers and shopkeepers from Muslim community," AITUC General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur said in a statement.

Those guilty of attacks be booked and the victims be compensated immediately and they be assured and allowed to carry their livelihood activities, it also demanded.

According to statement, this is result and fallback of the vicious propaganda carried out in the country by the communally biased organisations in planned manner.

AITUC also alleged that a section of the mainstreamits role in running the fake news, playing some old videos and giving provocative headlines while covering the news of Tablighi Jamaat in the background of COVID-19 spread.

The union noted that the permission was granted for the gathering, never withdrawn, neither any action initiated to stop the gathering. There were several religious congregations happening all over India during that period even after lockdown announced, it added.

