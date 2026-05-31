Ajith Kumar’s Mother Mohini Mani Passes Away: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and Trisha Krishnan Visit Actor’s Residence to Pay Respects (Watch Video)

Chennai, May 31: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan visited Tamil star and professional racer Ajith Kumar's residence, following the demise of the actor's mother. In visuals, Vijay and Trisha arrived in the same car to pay their final respects on Saturday evening. The Tamil Nadu CM was seen holding a flower garland. Ajith Kumar was also seen greeting Vijay and Trisha before they headed inside the house. Ajith Kumar’s Mother Mohini Mani Passes Away in Chennai at 85; Political Leaders Offer Condolences to Tamil Actor.

Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini Mani, passed away on Saturday at the age of 85 due to age-related ailments and health complications. The actor arrived in the city and proceeded to his residence in the Injambakkam-Palavakkam area on the outskirts of Chennai to pay his last respects to his mother. Following the news of Mohini Mani's passing, members of the film fraternity, political leaders and fans have been expressing their condolences to the actor and his family. Sathyendra Dies: Tamil Actor and YouTuber Passes Away at 65, Mortal Remains Remain Unclaimed in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Trisha Krishnan Visit Ajith Kumar's Residence

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CM Vijay also shared a condolence message on the passing of Mohini Mani. "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mrs. Mohini Ammaiyar, the mother of my dear friend, actor Thiru. Ajith Kumar. I pray for her soul to rest at the feet of the Almighty. I express my deepest condolences to my friend, Thiru. Ajith Kumar, who has lost the mother who stood as a shield and supported him in all walks of life, and to his family," the message read. As per the official statement shared by the family, the final rites will be conducted in Chennai on Sunday in the presence of family members and close associates.

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