Akiva Goldsman Talks About New 'Star Trek' Series 'Strange New Worlds'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 16 (PTI) CBS All Access' new "Star Trek" series "Strange New Worlds" will be "optimistic" and "more episodic", says co-creator Akiva Goldsman.

The streamer on Friday gave a series order to "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds".

The show is the third "Star Trek" project for CBS All Access after "Discover" and "Picard".

Goldsman discussed the new series during an interview with Variety, saying the show will be tonally different to the two earlier series.

"We're going to try to harken back to some classical 'Trek' values, to be optimistic, and to be more episodic," he said.

"Obviously, we will take advantage of the serialised nature of character and story building. But I think our plots will be more closed-ended than you've seen in either 'Discovery' or 'Picard'," he added.

"Strange New Worlds" will feature Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock.

The story will follow Pike, Spock, and Number One in the decade before Captain Kirk boarded the USS Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)